Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 132,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,004. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCAP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

