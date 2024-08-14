Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Holdings Raised by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BAP traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $165.99. 102,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

