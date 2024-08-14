Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 926 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 4.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $26,099,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,508. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $165.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

