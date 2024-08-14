Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 1,862 Shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its position in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned 0.75% of VersaBank worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VersaBank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 330,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VersaBank by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VersaBank by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in VersaBank in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VersaBank by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Trading Up 3.1 %

VersaBank stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,445. VersaBank has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.77.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.02%. On average, analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

VersaBank Profile

(Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.