Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,481. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $188.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.79.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

