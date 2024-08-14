Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $428,000 Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.47. 95,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,559. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. bought 1,183 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $46,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,805. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $46,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,936,125.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.50 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.