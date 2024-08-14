Cosmos (ATOM) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $77.51 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00008139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00035026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

