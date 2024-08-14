COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the July 15th total of 2,757,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation stock remained flat at $1.33 on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.
About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.