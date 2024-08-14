COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the July 15th total of 2,757,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation stock remained flat at $1.33 on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

