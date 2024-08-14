Cormark Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR opened at C$23.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.85. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$15.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.66, for a total transaction of C$113,309.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $562,172. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -52.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

