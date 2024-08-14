Contrasting Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 4.13% 6.50% 4.01% Beauty Health -22.86% -4.54% -0.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pro-Dex and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Beauty Health 3 7 2 0 1.92

Risk and Volatility

Beauty Health has a consensus price target of $5.39, indicating a potential upside of 328.00%. Given Beauty Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and Beauty Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $49.46 million 1.29 $7.07 million $0.58 32.16 Beauty Health $398.00 million 0.39 -$100.12 million ($0.70) -1.80

Pro-Dex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Beauty Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.