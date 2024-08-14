Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTNM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 13,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,309. Contineum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

