Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Short Interest Update

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNRD remained flat at $9.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.47. Conrad Industries has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.28 million during the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

