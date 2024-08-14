CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.18

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 82251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMPO

CompoSecure Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $881.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CompoSecure by 17.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CompoSecure by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth $91,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.