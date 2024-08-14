Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMPX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

