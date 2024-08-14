Comparing Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) & Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Ready Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $11.67 million 36.26 -$15.86 million ($0.70) -12.39 Ready Capital $945.81 million 1.48 $339.45 million $1.61 5.18

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ready Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital -2.96% 62.02% 5.67% Ready Capital -5.67% 7.32% 1.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Ready Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ready Capital 1 5 1 0 2.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Ready Capital has a consensus price target of $10.04, indicating a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Ready Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ready Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital beats Ready Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the United States government agency or federally chartered corporation; the United States treasury securities; real estate-related financing arrangements; to-be-announced securities forward contracts to purchase RMBS; and commercial mortgage loans. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments. The LMM Commercial Real Estate segment originates LLM loans across the full life-cycle of an LLM property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program; and acquires purchased future receivables. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.