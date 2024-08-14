Community Bank of Raymore Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 9.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPM traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.65. 2,500,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,213,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.92. The stock has a market cap of $602.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

