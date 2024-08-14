Columbia Banking System, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,052. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

