Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on September 9th

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 589,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,367. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.