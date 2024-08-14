Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Up 724.0% in July

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 724.0% from the July 15th total of 214,800 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CGTX shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognition Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

CGTX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 394,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $410,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

