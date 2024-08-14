Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDROW traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 10,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,607. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

