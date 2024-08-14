Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDROW traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 10,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,607. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.21.
About Codere Online Luxembourg
