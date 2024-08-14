Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance
OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Coca-Cola HBC
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.