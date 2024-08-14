Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.