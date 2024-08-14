CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading 0.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CMS Energy traded as high as $66.43 and last traded at $66.40. Approximately 106,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,354,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

