Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.