ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Down 96.0% in July

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth $269,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CEM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. 9,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $48.61.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Announces Dividend

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.