CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 0.8%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.17. 5,528,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 32,289,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

CLSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

