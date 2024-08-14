CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 0.8%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.17. 5,528,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 32,289,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CleanSpark
CleanSpark Stock Down 0.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CleanSpark
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.