Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

CLAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm cut Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Clarus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of CLAR opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the first quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Clarus by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

