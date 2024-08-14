Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 1,068,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,391. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $105.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.67. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

