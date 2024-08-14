Citigroup Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $98.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $82.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,291,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,838,764. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

