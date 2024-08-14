Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. 30,412,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,716,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

