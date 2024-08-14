Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.520-3.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.0 billion-$56.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.7 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. 28,034,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,703,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

