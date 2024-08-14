Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, an increase of 949.4% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Cirata Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WANSF remained flat at $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Cirata has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.20.
About Cirata
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cirata
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.