Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, an increase of 949.4% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Cirata Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WANSF remained flat at $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Cirata has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

About Cirata

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud.

