Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.64) by $0.17, Zacks reports.
Cingulate Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CING traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. 12,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Cingulate has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $187.20.
