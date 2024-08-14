Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the July 15th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CING traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 74,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,843. Cingulate has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $187.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.64) by $0.17.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

