CIBC Boosts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$88.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.78.

Shares of TSE CCL.B traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.55. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$75.53. The firm has a market cap of C$12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total value of C$1,433,800.00. In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 230,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,705,718.00. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total value of C$1,433,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 54,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,649 in the last quarter. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

