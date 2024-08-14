CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 15,170 shares.The stock last traded at $11.72 and had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $720.62 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a positive return on equity of 46.20% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.15. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently -64.77%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

