Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

CHRD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.11.

Shares of CHRD opened at $152.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $145.53 and a 52 week high of $190.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chord Energy by 72.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,090,000 after purchasing an additional 741,705 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Chord Energy by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,813,000 after buying an additional 674,965 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,895,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,970,000 after acquiring an additional 175,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

