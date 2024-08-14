Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,322 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.17. The stock had a trading volume of 419,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $184.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

