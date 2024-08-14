Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider George F. Canjar Acquires 595,379 Shares

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider George F. Canjar bought 595,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £41,676.53 ($53,213.14).

Chariot Stock Down 1.1 %

Chariot stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6.59 ($0.08). The company had a trading volume of 2,690,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,903. The stock has a market cap of £70.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chariot Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 6.04 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.48 ($0.22). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.05.

About Chariot

Featured Articles

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

