Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider George F. Canjar Acquires 595,379 Shares

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider George F. Canjar bought 595,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £41,676.53 ($53,213.14).
Chariot Stock Down 1.1 %
Chariot stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6.59 ($0.08). The company had a trading volume of 2,690,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,903. The stock has a market cap of £70.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chariot Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 6.04 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.48 ($0.22). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.05.
About Chariot
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chariot
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.