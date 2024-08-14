Chardan Capital Weighs in on Immuneering Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) – Chardan Capital dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Immuneering in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.55). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immuneering’s current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immuneering’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immuneering by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Immuneering by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

