Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 7.9%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 149,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,439,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

CENX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

