CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.13

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 669266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

CEMIG Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Research analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMIG Increases Dividend

CEMIG Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. CEMIG’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.