CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.13

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 669266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
CEMIG Trading Up 5.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.
CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Research analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CEMIG Increases Dividend
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
