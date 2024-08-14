CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CECO

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 565,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 446,305 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $11,857,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 651,526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 293,187 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $4,153,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $2,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $942.22 million, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $31.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.