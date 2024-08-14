CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

CDHSF remained flat at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

Featured Articles

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

