cat in a dogs world Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $398.11 Million (MEW)

cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. cat in a dogs world has a total market cap of $398.11 million and approximately $84.46 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.
cat in a dogs world Token Profile
cat in a dogs world’s launch date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.
Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using US dollars.
