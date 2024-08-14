Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 34,911.87% and a negative return on equity of 415.33%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

Cardio Diagnostics Trading Up 2.4 %

CDIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,458. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cardio Diagnostics from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

