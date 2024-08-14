Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.550-7.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.55-7.70 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.15. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.