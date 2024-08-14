Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPTP remained flat at $10.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263. Capital Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

