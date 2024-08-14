Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.60

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.60 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of Organigram stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.68. 599,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,304. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.20 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organigram will post 0.1406036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 11,899 shares of Organigram stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total value of C$31,056.39. 27.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

