Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $2.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Plug Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

