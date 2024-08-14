Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Earns Buy Rating from Glj Research

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Glj Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.73 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Glj Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,479. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. Cameco has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,700,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after buying an additional 81,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.